Advertisement

Spelunking haven in the Black Hills

A beer can design with the National Speleological Convention Logo.
A beer can design with the National Speleological Convention Logo.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From June 13-June 17, the Central States Fairground will be transformed into the National Speleological Society (NSS) Annual Convention. Speleological is the study and exploration of caves. This will be the first in-person convention in two years and nearly 35 years since the convention has been in South Dakota.

The Black Hills are like a candy shop for cave explorers. Beneath the hills are two of the world’s longest caves. The organizers of the convention expect around 900-1,000 cave enthusiasts to come to Rapid City from all over the world. The weeklong convention is filled with scientists who present their findings, with one day being devoted to US cave exploration. Although the convention is geared toward explorers, others are encouraged to join and find out how special our area is.

“It will include talks on Wind Cave and Jewel Cave, and there’s science talks throughout the week. So, you can learn about what’s being discovered right here in the Black Hills, where you all live,” said Chris Pelczarski, NSS Convention Chair.

The organizers have worked hard to make this event special and have even partnered with Lost Cabin Brewing to have a special brew just for the event.

For more information visit, https://nss2022.caves.org/.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Kulbel gets emotional over auctioning off his Hot Wheels collection of nearly 15,000
An emotional send off to 25 years of collecting 15,000 Hot Wheels
Dave Eggers, the author of "The Circle" speaks in front of a crowd about the importance of...
Author of “to be destroyed” book visits Rapid City
A bobcat described as 'very lean' got into home and attacked an elderly man.
Bobcat chasing a cat bursts into a home and attacks an elderly man, police say
A flag was carried down from the sky at the Air and Space Show.
The angels were singing today

Latest News

The Forest Service will start a prescribed burn in the Black Hills Sunday.
Forest Service’s fire projects show impressive results
An early voting sign at the Pennington County Administration building, pointing voters to the...
Early voting remains steady ahead of primary elections
The South Dakota Department of Health statistics on diseases in South Dakota.
Syphilis cases in South Dakota, up exponentially
Wednesday
One more nice day ahead