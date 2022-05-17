Spelunking haven in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From June 13-June 17, the Central States Fairground will be transformed into the National Speleological Society (NSS) Annual Convention. Speleological is the study and exploration of caves. This will be the first in-person convention in two years and nearly 35 years since the convention has been in South Dakota.

The Black Hills are like a candy shop for cave explorers. Beneath the hills are two of the world’s longest caves. The organizers of the convention expect around 900-1,000 cave enthusiasts to come to Rapid City from all over the world. The weeklong convention is filled with scientists who present their findings, with one day being devoted to US cave exploration. Although the convention is geared toward explorers, others are encouraged to join and find out how special our area is.

“It will include talks on Wind Cave and Jewel Cave, and there’s science talks throughout the week. So, you can learn about what’s being discovered right here in the Black Hills, where you all live,” said Chris Pelczarski, NSS Convention Chair.

The organizers have worked hard to make this event special and have even partnered with Lost Cabin Brewing to have a special brew just for the event.

For more information visit, https://nss2022.caves.org/.

