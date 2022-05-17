Advertisement

Park and Recreation officials educating the community on protecting trees while dealing with vandalism

Rapid City Parks and Recreation held a tree planting workshop in Roosevelt Park on Tuesday to...
Rapid City Parks and Recreation held a tree planting workshop in Roosevelt Park on Tuesday to educate the community on how to provide proper care for trees. Each year more than three-hundred trees are planted around Rapid City and a small portion of them are lost due to weathering and vandalism(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Rapid City Parks and Recreation held a tree planting workshop in Roosevelt Park on Tuesday to educate the community on how to provide proper care for trees. Each year more than three hundred trees are planted around Rapid City and a small portion of them are lost due to weathering and vandalism.

Paul Stebile, Maintenance one for Rapid City Parks and Recreation says tree vandalism occurs on a weekly basis

He states “As far as vandalism goes, I think it is a weekly occurrence that we see a tree that has been hung on, broken, chopped on.”

Vandals recently burned a Japanese Tree Lilac in the center of Roosevelt Park and now Park officials have to determine if it can be saved.

Stebile says the only way the environment will change is if vandals are made accountable.

He states “Individually stand up if it is your choice to maintain and keep our environment healthy and friendly for everyone. Stand up and say something. You see something...say something.”

