Mild with a few storm chances

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times overnight. Temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s with scattered cloud cover.

Scattered clouds will continue through Tuesday with isolated showers and storms possible. It’ll be a bit breezy with highs in the 60s and 70s. Wednesday will be in the low 70s for many with a few afternoon showers or storms possible.

Temperatures will slightly cool off Thursday. Some spots will reach the 50s or 60s. Scattered clouds are expected with breezy conditions. It will be much cooler come Friday. Highs will range from the 40s to the 50s for much of the area. Some spots might even struggle to reach 40°. Showers are expected at times, with some snow showers mixing in for the higher elevations. It’ll be windy with gusts to 40 mph or higher at times.

Saturday will be below normal with highs in the 50s for many, but warmer air continues to move in for Sunday with highs in the 60s. Next week will feature highs in the 60s and 70s.

