Advertisement

Mild with a few storm chances

By David Stradling
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times overnight. Temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s with scattered cloud cover.

Scattered clouds will continue through Tuesday with isolated showers and storms possible. It’ll be a bit breezy with highs in the 60s and 70s. Wednesday will be in the low 70s for many with a few afternoon showers or storms possible.

Temperatures will slightly cool off Thursday. Some spots will reach the 50s or 60s. Scattered clouds are expected with breezy conditions. It will be much cooler come Friday. Highs will range from the 40s to the 50s for much of the area. Some spots might even struggle to reach 40°. Showers are expected at times, with some snow showers mixing in for the higher elevations. It’ll be windy with gusts to 40 mph or higher at times.

Saturday will be below normal with highs in the 50s for many, but warmer air continues to move in for Sunday with highs in the 60s. Next week will feature highs in the 60s and 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Kulbel gets emotional over auctioning off his Hot Wheels collection of nearly 15,000
An emotional send off to 25 years of collecting 15,000 Hot Wheels
Ellsworth Air Force Base Air Show
Barrel rolls, back flips and bouncing through the sky, Ellsworth Air Show has begun
Justice scales
Rapid City Woman sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking
A flag was carried down from the sky at the Air and Space Show.
The angels were singing today
The last couple of years have been stressful for farmers and ranchers as the Black Hills went...
Pactola Reservoir shows promising signs amidst two-year drought in the Black Hills

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Sunny Skies and Very Warm this Afternoon
Cooler by next weekend
More Nice Weather Tomorrow
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Isolated Showers Tonight; Beautiful Weather Sunday
Chance of storms next week
Very Nice By the End of the Weekend