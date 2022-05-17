Isolated Showers and Storms Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As an upper level disturbance moves across the area today, expect some isolated showers and thundershowers. No severe weather is expected and the preciptiation will be scattered, but at least it’s some moisture.

Wednesday should be mostly quiet. An isolated thundershower could form around the Black Hills in the afternoon.

On Thursday, a cold front will move southeast across the northern plains. Showers are likely behind the front. Gusty winds and much cooler air can also be expected. Yes, there could be some snow Thursday night and Friday morning in the Big Horns and highest Black Hills.

Saturday will be cool, but warmer air returns on Sunday into Monday.

