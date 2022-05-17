Advertisement

Isolated Showers and Storms Today

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As an upper level disturbance moves across the area today, expect some isolated showers and thundershowers. No severe weather is expected and the preciptiation will be scattered, but at least it’s some moisture.

Wednesday should be mostly quiet. An isolated thundershower could form around the Black Hills in the afternoon.

On Thursday, a cold front will move southeast across the northern plains. Showers are likely behind the front. Gusty winds and much cooler air can also be expected. Yes, there could be some snow Thursday night and Friday morning in the Big Horns and highest Black Hills.

Saturday will be cool, but warmer air returns on Sunday into Monday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Kulbel gets emotional over auctioning off his Hot Wheels collection of nearly 15,000
An emotional send off to 25 years of collecting 15,000 Hot Wheels
A bobcat described as 'very lean' got into home and attacked an elderly man.
Bobcat chasing a cat bursts into a home and attacks an elderly man, police say
A flag was carried down from the sky at the Air and Space Show.
The angels were singing today
Dave Eggers, the author of "The Circle" speaks in front of a crowd about the importance of...
Author of “to be destroyed” book visits Rapid City
A line of Air Force recruits being sworn in at the Air and Space Show.
A special day for a few Air Force recruits

Latest News

Mild with a few storm chances
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Sunny Skies and Very Warm this Afternoon
Cooler by next weekend
More Nice Weather Tomorrow
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Isolated Showers Tonight; Beautiful Weather Sunday