Early voting remains steady ahead of primary elections

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota primary election is three weeks away, and on June 7th people will have the opportunity to cast their vote at their designated polling place. However, not all people are able to vote on voting day.

Early voting began on April 22 and many people have taken advantage of the option, according to the Auditor for Pennington County. The auditor said that early voting numbers are similar to those in 2018. Cindy Mohler thinks that it offers convenience and flexibility for those that are unable to make it to the polls on that Tuesday. The pliability in early voting gives people an option to vote and boosts voter turnout.

“It usually increases. You know the daily traffic does increase as we get closer to the election. We are running about you know an average of 90 people or so a day coming in,” said Mohler.

Helen Hall the auditor for Meade County said they have had a similar turnout “Early voting in Meade County is going well. As of noon today (May 17), we have had 231 people vote in person. We have received 163 Absentee Ballot Requests. Of those Absentee Ballots that were mailed out, we have received 66 ballots back.”

The last day to register to vote ahead of the primaries is May 23, 2022.

