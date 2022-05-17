Advertisement

Dive Into Pop-Culture at the 2022 Black Hills Con

Games, Vendors, Panels, Anime Industry Guests, Costume Contest, Karaoke, Talent Show and much more
By Natalie Cruz
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Con takes place at the Holiday Inn from June 3rd through June 5th. Experience a comic-con destination surrounded by pop culture, anime, sci-fi plus more. The event includes contests, games, karaoke, special guest appearances, and much more.

For more information and tickets visit https://blackhillscon.com/home

