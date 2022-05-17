Advertisement

Biden-Harris Administration aiming to ease the burden of high housing costs

How Rapid City will be impacted with the five-year comprehensive housing supply plan
The Biden-Harris Administration released a five-year comprehensive housing supply action plan...
The Biden-Harris Administration released a five-year comprehensive housing supply action plan designed to ease the burden of housing costs...a plan that could have a big impact in Rapid City(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Biden-Harris Administration released a five-year comprehensive housing supply action plan designed to ease the burden of housing costs, a plan that could have a big impact in Rapid City. Under the new housing action plan, the administration addresses supply chain issues, housing affordability, and vows to work with private sectors to improve it.

Michelle Schuelke, Enrichment Division Manager for Rapid City says affordable housing depends on each family’s income.

She states “A lot of times you hear what is affordable housing...that depends on the family. In general, rule of thumb if you are spending more than thirty percent of your income on housing...that includes your utilities you are really cost burden, so our hope is that it is affordable for all to live here in Rapid City.”

Biden’s 20-23 budget includes a mandatory spending proposal that would provide ten billion dollars in HUD grants to reduce affordable housing barriers. Schuelke says that additional funding would help push Rapid City...in the right direction

Schuelke states “Currently Rapid City administers the community block development grant locally, so that is federal funding that comes to the city. Around half a million dollars every year. We have really put an emphasis on funding affordable housing projects because we know it is such a need here in Rapid City. If Rapid City were to receive additional HUD funding or additional federal funds for affordable housing...it would be utilized.”

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Kulbel gets emotional over auctioning off his Hot Wheels collection of nearly 15,000
An emotional send off to 25 years of collecting 15,000 Hot Wheels
Ellsworth Air Force Base Air Show
Barrel rolls, back flips and bouncing through the sky, Ellsworth Air Show has begun
Justice scales
Rapid City Woman sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking
A flag was carried down from the sky at the Air and Space Show.
The angels were singing today
The last couple of years have been stressful for farmers and ranchers as the Black Hills went...
Pactola Reservoir shows promising signs amidst two-year drought in the Black Hills

Latest News

COVID
The United States hits a grim milestone in the pandemic
State capital
GOP lawmakers steered probe into intoxicated state senators
Shots of the dead grasses across South Dakota.
Drought in South Dakota has been hard on the state’s wildlife
Empty gas pumps as the price of gas continues to rise.
Gas prices increase for the fourth straight week