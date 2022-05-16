Advertisement

The United States hits a grim milestone in the pandemic

COVID
COVID(MGN)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. passed a sad milestone Monday with the COVID-19 death toll hitting 1 million.

The large number shows the impact the coronavirus has had since the first case was detected in the United Sates.

Monument Health Vice President of Medical Affairs, Dr. Shankar Kurra said the death toll increased at a faster rate in 2020, but has since slowed down.

“A vast majority of the millions of deaths unfortunately occurred prior to vaccination and once vaccination came into effect, we saw significant slowdown of deaths. So, in a way vaccination truly saved lives. The good news is were heading in the right direction. We’re not seeing a huge increase in deaths,” explained Kurra.

Kurra reminds everyone to get vaccinated and boosted to continue to save more lives.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Kulbel gets emotional over auctioning off his Hot Wheels collection of nearly 15,000
An emotional send off to 25 years of collecting 15,000 Hot Wheels
Ellsworth Air Force Base Air Show
Barrel rolls, back flips and bouncing through the sky, Ellsworth Air Show has begun
Justice scales
Rapid City Woman sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking
A flag was carried down from the sky at the Air and Space Show.
The angels were singing today
The last couple of years have been stressful for farmers and ranchers as the Black Hills went...
Pactola Reservoir shows promising signs amidst two-year drought in the Black Hills

Latest News

The Biden-Harris Administration released a five-year comprehensive housing supply action plan...
Biden-Harris Administration aiming to ease the burden of high housing costs
State capital
GOP lawmakers steered probe into intoxicated state senators
Shots of the dead grasses across South Dakota.
Drought in South Dakota has been hard on the state’s wildlife
Empty gas pumps as the price of gas continues to rise.
Gas prices increase for the fourth straight week