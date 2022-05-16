Advertisement

Sunny Skies and Very Warm this Afternoon

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - High pressure aloft will bring sunny, very warm weather to the area today. Highs will reach 80 in spots, including Rapid City this afternoon.

An upper level trough will bring widely scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and Tuesday. The most unstable air will be in Nebraska, so that’s where the best chance of any severe storms will be. Mainly “garden variety” storms are expected in northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota.

A strong storm system arrives late this week with showers, strong winds and much cooler temperatures. Widespread lows in the 30s can be expected Saturday and Sunday mornings.

