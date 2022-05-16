Advertisement

Sioux Falls man found guilty for causing two drug deaths

Federal jury found Jeffrey Darnell Moore guilty of providing drugs resulting in deaths.
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jeffrey Darnell Moore, 53, was found guilty of conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl leading to the death of several people. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $1 million fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Victims Fund.

Moore knowingly and intentionally distributed heroin and fentanyl between June 15, 2018 and July 20, 2020 in the District of South Dakota. He was also charged with conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, but was found not guilty of that charge.

His sentencing will take place on Aug.1, 2022.

