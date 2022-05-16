Advertisement

Post 22 Hardhats sweep Watertown, improve to 7-5

Post 320 Stars collect fourth win in five games
By Ben Burns
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a less-than-ideal start to the season, the Post 22 Hardhats appear to be back on track after their four-game slate against Watertown Post 17. Plus, the Post 320 Stars have been lighting up the diamond at Pete Lien Memorial field, with their latest win coming against the Miles City Outlaws. Ben Burns has the highlights.

