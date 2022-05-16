Advertisement

GOP lawmakers steered probe into intoxicated state senators

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(AP) - A television report shows South Dakota Senate Republicans in a private 2020 meeting planned an already-negotiated outcome to a committee investigating a pair of lawmakers for being intoxicated during legislative proceedings even before the committee had a chance to meet. A transcript of the April 2020 Republican caucus meeting was reported Sunday by KELO-TV. It showed how Republicans held a private caucus meeting to discuss how to quickly and quietly resolve a legislative investigation into the two most powerful senators at the time, Sens. Kris Langer and Brock Greenfield. The pair were accused of showing up intoxicated at a legislative session that had stretched into the early morning hours as lawmakers discussed the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

