Advertisement

Good Samaritan who stopped to help crash victims killed by motorcycle, police say

Two people were killed and two others were critically injured after a crash on eastbound...
Two people were killed and two others were critically injured after a crash on eastbound Kellogg early Saturday morning.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A 19-year-old woman who was killed after being struck by a motorcycle died while helping others, police said.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the woman pulled over to render aid to victims of a car crash when she was then struck by a motorcycle.

Police said the back-to-back crashes happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday. The initial 911 call reported that an SUV had rolled over with two people inside.

Police said that the 19-year-old woman was a witness to the crash and pulled over to help. That’s when a motorcycle carrying two people struck the woman, who later died at the hospital.

Police also pronounced the driver of the motorcycle, 38-year-old Justin Cunningham, dead on the scene. The passenger on the motorcycle, a 44-year-old woman, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the SUV, a 48-year-old woman, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the SUV, a 28-year-old man, was uninjured.

Upon investigation, police found that the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle and struck the median, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Kulbel gets emotional over auctioning off his Hot Wheels collection of nearly 15,000
An emotional send off to 25 years of collecting 15,000 Hot Wheels
Ellsworth Air Force Base Air Show
Barrel rolls, back flips and bouncing through the sky, Ellsworth Air Show has begun
Justice scales
Rapid City Woman sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking
A flag was carried down from the sky at the Air and Space Show.
The angels were singing today
The last couple of years have been stressful for farmers and ranchers as the Black Hills went...
Pactola Reservoir shows promising signs amidst two-year drought in the Black Hills

Latest News

Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla, 7, was found Sunday afternoon.
Body of missing 7-year-old boy found in Alaska, police say
The Biden-Harris Administration released a five-year comprehensive housing supply action plan...
Biden-Harris Administration aiming to ease the burden of high housing costs
COVID
The United States hits a grim milestone in the pandemic
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Online diary: Buffalo gunman plotted attack for months
In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
With echoes of Trump, GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine