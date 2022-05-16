Advertisement

Gas prices increase for the fourth straight week

Empty gas pumps as the price of gas continues to rise.
Empty gas pumps as the price of gas continues to rise.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gas prices have gone up for the fourth straight week. GasBuddy says the national average increased to $4.46 per gallon, while in Rapid City the average is $3.97.

Prices at the pump have caused stress in other parts of people’s lives, causing some to always search for the cheapest price, wherever they are. Without an end to the climbing prices anytime soon, some have changed the way they plan to travel this summer. One person at the pump said they usually tour the local area in an RV but will resort to their car for day trips around the Hills and Badlands. When it comes to gas, they said it’s always about finding the deals.

Tony, who is concerned about gas prices said, “Yeah, we had a lot of them planned, but the motorhome isn’t going to go anywhere. Everything is you know; how can you find the cheapest?”.

A gas expert at GasBuddy says that prices could inch closer to $5.00 per gallon later this week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Kulbel gets emotional over auctioning off his Hot Wheels collection of nearly 15,000
An emotional send off to 25 years of collecting 15,000 Hot Wheels
Ellsworth Air Force Base Air Show
Barrel rolls, back flips and bouncing through the sky, Ellsworth Air Show has begun
Justice scales
Rapid City Woman sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking
The last couple of years have been stressful for farmers and ranchers as the Black Hills went...
Pactola Reservoir shows promising signs amidst two-year drought in the Black Hills
A flag was carried down from the sky at the Air and Space Show.
The angels were singing today

Latest News

State capital
GOP lawmakers steered probe into intoxicated state senators
Shots of the dead grasses across South Dakota.
Drought in South Dakota has been hard on the state’s wildlife
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Sheriff: Heroin arrests 'are exploding' in Ascension Parish
Sioux Falls man found guilty for causing two drug deaths