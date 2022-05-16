Gas prices increase for the fourth straight week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gas prices have gone up for the fourth straight week. GasBuddy says the national average increased to $4.46 per gallon, while in Rapid City the average is $3.97.

Prices at the pump have caused stress in other parts of people’s lives, causing some to always search for the cheapest price, wherever they are. Without an end to the climbing prices anytime soon, some have changed the way they plan to travel this summer. One person at the pump said they usually tour the local area in an RV but will resort to their car for day trips around the Hills and Badlands. When it comes to gas, they said it’s always about finding the deals.

Tony, who is concerned about gas prices said, “Yeah, we had a lot of them planned, but the motorhome isn’t going to go anywhere. Everything is you know; how can you find the cheapest?”.

A gas expert at GasBuddy says that prices could inch closer to $5.00 per gallon later this week.

