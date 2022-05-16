Advertisement

Artists return for 19th year of SculptureWalk in Sioux Falls

SculptureWalk gets new art for 19th year. Artists from around the region once again come back...
SculptureWalk gets new art for 19th year. Artists from around the region once again come back and add own sculptures to downtown Sioux Falls.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An exciting weekend in downtown Sioux Falls, as the SculptureWalk got its yearly makeover. This year’s SculptureWalk features a record 67 sculptures. Photojournalist Sam Tastad spoke to a pair of artists who are having their work featured downtown.

“I retired many years ago and I asked myself what would you like to do if you could do anything and the answer was make sculptures. I got a lot of encouragement from people to make sculptures. Every time I would make one, they would say that’s so nice. and they said well make another one. So, I thought as long as I keep making them and people keep liking them and I sure enjoy making them, then I have the world by the tail,” said artist Mark Hall, of Mankato, Minnesota.

“The city, they appreciate the sculptures so much, and I do a lot of online programs and travel the United States doing it, but when I come to Sioux Falls, the people are excited about it. The first time I was here on a Saturday morning we were installing, and families were walking around with voting cards for People’s Choice. I had a young fella. He must have been six or seven. He wanted my autograph. Being an artist all my whole life, nobody has ever asked for my autograph, and just to touch a young soul like that, I thought that was pretty special,” said artist Jade Windell, of Colorado.

“It brings a lot to Sioux Falls. It brings a sense of balance, a sense of calmness, and a sense of conversation. I just think it’s important we see different things to evoke emotion or reaction as an artist that’s what you are looking for,” said Windell.

“You can see there’s such a wide variety of sculptures. You don’t know what you are going to see and then you look at them, and you wonder how did they do that? There’s a mystery there,” said Hall. “I feel very fortunate I can do whatever I want and make these sculptures. I am very blessed. I appreciate that so much.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Kulbel gets emotional over auctioning off his Hot Wheels collection of nearly 15,000
An emotional send off to 25 years of collecting 15,000 Hot Wheels
Ellsworth Air Force Base Air Show
Barrel rolls, back flips and bouncing through the sky, Ellsworth Air Show has begun
Justice scales
Rapid City Woman sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking
The treatment is called high-dose-rate brachytherapy, which uses a radioactive pellet to focus...
A prostate cancer treatment returns to Rapid City after 15 years
The last couple of years have been stressful for farmers and ranchers as the Black Hills went...
Pactola Reservoir shows promising signs amidst two-year drought in the Black Hills

Latest News

South Dakota inducting founder and inventor of Strider Bikes into the 2021 hall of fame class
Strider Founder set to be inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame
Deadwood has a variety of events planned for the summer of 2022
Summer events in Deadwood? Outlaw square summer concert series and more
Scholarship
Central Senior Receives First Ever Jamie Zepp Memorial Scholarship
Black Hills Community Theatre presents their 54th Mainstage Season with 33 Variations b
Black Hills Community Theatre Presents " 33 Variations ”
All donations help the local food bank - Feeding South Dakota
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive