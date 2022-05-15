SD National Guard troops welcomed home, more to be sent to Europe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, the South Dakota National Guard welcomes home seven soldiers, who completed a nine-month deployment to Djibouti, Africa.

The Guard soldiers were welcomed home with a ceremony at the Aviation Readiness Center, attended by Governor Kristi Noem, Senator Mike Rounds, and Congressman Dusty Johnson. Ten other soldiers with the 129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment we’re also honored before they leave for a deployment to Europe.

Major General Jeff Marlette spoke at the ceremony, and says these missions being celebrated serve as a reminder of the critical role of the guard in international affairs.

”I think of the soldiers,” Marlette said. “Both those that are coming home today, and those who are going off today, and everyone else in the room that are a part of this team, and the role you all play in making sure that these types of missions can be successful.”

The troops being deployed to Europe will assist in public affairs and communication.

