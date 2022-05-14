Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes touched down Thursday in South Dakota

The community of Castlewood is beginning to repair the damage from the F2 tornado that cut...
The community of Castlewood is beginning to repair the damage from the F2 tornado that cut through the center of their town Thursday evening.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Weather Service confirms that a total of seven tornadoes touched down during Thursday’s severe weather event, with five striking South Dakota.

The tornadoes range from EF0 to EF2 near Castlewood, Webster, Lake Kampeska, Lake Alice, Gary and two in Minnesota near Wheaton and Dumont.

Governor Kristi Noem has declared a State of Emergency following the storms.

The state received damage reports from 28 different South Dakota counties.

The Department of Safety has opened an “emergency operations” center to coordinate with local governments.

Governor Noem says every state agency is responding in different areas of the state, including the Department of Health,which is helping with displaced residents from nursing homes.

Governor Noem has also activated the South Dakota National Guard to help with cleanup efforts.

