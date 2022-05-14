Church in town holds a bake sale and proceeds partially go the homeless

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saint John The Theologian Orthodox Church, the only one of its kind in Rapid City hosted a bake sale today.

The baked goods had an ethnic spin to them. Where the Greek, Arabic and Eastern European platters are selling for 20-dollars.

The fundraiser’s proceeds predominantly serve the church, while some will be dedicated to Cornerstone Rescue Mission to help the homeless.

Father Joseph Longofono hopes that aside from satisfying people’s hunger, the bake sales home made desserts also get people interested in learning about the church. ”This is one of our big events for the year. Both in terms of food sales, and also in terms of just raising our profile here in the Rapid City area of our Greek Orthodox Perish.”

If you missed the bake sale this afternoon, Father Joseph Longofono says they’ll be selling more of the platters following tomorrow morning’s service at 10 in the morning.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.