Advertisement

Very Nice By the End of the Weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers and possibly even an isolated storm are possible over the next couple of hours, but most of the rain will be gone by sunset. Tonight and most of tomorrow we will be dry with highs in the 60s to start your weekend. In the evening, we will see showers move into the area. Heavier showers are possible overnight tomorrow, but the rain will be gone by Sunday morning. Temperatures and conditions Sunday and Monday will be very nice. We have another chance of thunderstorms next week Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Kulbel gets emotional over auctioning off his Hot Wheels collection of nearly 15,000
An emotional send off to 25 years of collecting 15,000 Hot Wheels
The regional recovery and landfill facility Received an unprecedented amount of trash. 7.4...
Rapid City Landfill received an unprecedented amount of trash and need the publics help to reduce it
A big dust cloud out by Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Photo courtesy of Kayla Hoffman)
State of emergency declared after massive storm tears through South Dakota
The Black Hills Industrial Center will be the largest industrial center in Rapid City's history.
Black Hills Industrial Center TIF moving to city council
Cloud of dust blows into Vermillion area during May 12 storm.
Gov. Noem confirms fatality due to Thursday’s storm

Latest News

rapid city 7 day forecast
Breezy and mild today; Warmer over the Weekend
Storms next week
Rain Clearing Out By Midnight
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Windy with a Few Showers Today; Nice Weather this Weekend
Especially for the northern counties
Chance of Storms Overnight