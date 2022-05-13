Storm leaves debris, damaged trees & overturned semis in Brookings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Summit League Softball Tournament was supposed to feature a rivalry game between South Dakota and host South Dakota State at 5:00 PM.

Fortunately that game was called off not long before an approaching storm slammed into Brookings.

Been sheltering in SDSU’s Dykhouse facility. This was the last video outside the Summit League Softball Tournament before I went for cover. pic.twitter.com/itcVPOdpUC — Zach Borg (@IceBorg) May 12, 2022

Fans, many of whom had gathered and been tailgating ahead of SDSU’s game, had long since left by the time the haboob hit town. Winds estimated at 100 miles per hour blew debris throughout town, snapped tree limbs and uprooted several altogether.

Lot of snapped limbs and downed trees throughout Brookings. Some even uprooted in photos by SDSU’s campus. pic.twitter.com/lDEZB44bV5 — Zach Borg (@IceBorg) May 13, 2022

South Dakota State’s campus will be closed on Friday.

The #SDState Brookings campus will be closed Friday, May 13 due to power loss and recovery efforts. Only essential employees approved by their supervisor will be allowed on campus. We will share an all-clear message when campus is open. — South Dakota State University (@SDState) May 13, 2022

A storage facility at the Econolodge near the Interstate was destroyed and there appeared to be wind damage to the roof of the Swiftel Center.

I’m told this was a storage facility for the Econolodge just off the interstate in Brookings. pic.twitter.com/FagBHIJSeQ — Zach Borg (@IceBorg) May 13, 2022

Finally on the drive between Brookings and Sioux Falls five semitrucks were observed to have been overturned.

Yet another one. This time in the middle https://t.co/K0VsylEKGn pic.twitter.com/iwcNByYKWy — Zach Borg (@IceBorg) May 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.