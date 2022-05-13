Rapid City Woman sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Aynjel Schumacher, 27, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for drug trafficking conspiracy according to a release by the Department of Justice. U.S Attorney Alison J.Ramsdell said that Schumacher’s sentence was followed by five years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Schumacher recruited others to distribute methamphetamine in bulk between 15 and 45 kilograms in western South Dakota. Others charged in the conspiracy have trial and sentencing dates pending.

This case was investigated by the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET), Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

