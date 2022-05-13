‘Love and support’: Oreo celebrating Pride Month with pride cookie packages

(CNN) - Pride Month doesn’t start until June, but it’s never too early to stock up on snacks.

Oreo is planning on customers doing just that as it is creating official pride cookie packs.

This Pride, we’ve worked with @PFLAG to create a Pride pack that’s also a love letter to the LGBTQ+ community. It’s covered with real words of support from real allies, and we’ve left a space for every #LifelongAlly to add a personal message of their own. pic.twitter.com/ml9JKfuIQL — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) May 11, 2022

The cookie maker reports that the limited-edition packages have a brightly-colored message of love and support for the LGBTQ+ community. There’s also a blank space for a personalized message.

And the pride theme continues inside the wrapper, with the word “Proud” stamped on each Oreo.

PFLAG, the first and largest gay rights organization, has also joined the awareness campaign for the limited-edition pride cookies, according to Oreo representatives.

The pride packs can be ordered from Oreo’s website or purchased at retailers starting on May 18.

