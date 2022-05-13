Advertisement

How twelve ladies are using fabric to show Ukrainian kids love

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Bryan Womack
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Twelve women at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City decided to work together and sew 33 quilts for kids from Ukraine displaced by the war there.

Pattern by pattern, It took more than two weeks to make the beautifully crafted and colorful items all come together

Church member Catherine Ostwald says it all started when the ladies sat down and brainstormed what they could do to help kids impacted in Ukraine.

She states “We came together three weeks ago and wanted to know what could we do for the Ukrainian children and we said we can quilt, so that is where this project came from, and we stopped everything at that time and started making lap-sized quilts for children and all of that stuff.”

The ladies plan to pack up as many of the quilts as they can and send them off with Father Andrej Wyrostek of Our Lady of the Black Hills.

He is taking a trip to Poland to visit his mother soon and agreed to take as many quilts as possible for kids displaced from Ukraine.

