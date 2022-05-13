Advertisement

Great Plains Tribal Health board to address behavioral health with $4.5 million grant

2019 study indicated behavioral health was Oyate Health’s greatest need
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A study back in 2019 showed that 80-percent of potential Oyate Health patients indicated behavioral health was the area where they thought the organization most needed improvement.

Now, The Great Plains Tribal Health Board has been awarded four and a half million dollars to be dedicated to that need.

The funds came in three separate grants from the Indian Health Service, and are seeking to address domestic violence, youth suicide and rape.

In 2019, the Health Board began managing Oyate Health, where they say they made a commitment to improve behavioral health needs.

They say they’ve already begun doing that by increasing the number of behavioral health providers and making appointments more accessible.

They’ve also opened up an additional location, where there are what they call culturally appropriate treatment options like equine therapy available.

They hope the additional funding will help expand services and create new programming.

