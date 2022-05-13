Advertisement

Emotional reunion: Father meets 911 operator credited with saving his baby

New York officials said a 911 operator is credited with saving the life of a newborn baby. (Source: SPECTRUM NEWS (ALBANY), SPECTRUM NEWS HUDSON VALLEY, CNN)
By Abbey Carnivale
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (Spectrum News) - A New York 911 operator is being credited with saving the life of a newborn as a mother unexpectedly went into labor in her car on the way to the hospital.

Derrick Carter and his fiancé Andrewa rushed to the hospital on April 9 to deliver their baby girl, but the baby had other plans and decided she wasn’t waiting to get there.

Baby Nova Rose came into the world in the front seat of her parents’ parked car, and her life was already in danger.

“She’s got the umbilical cord around her neck,” Carter said on the 911 call.

Emergency operator Gerard Lewis said he got to work.

“Derrick, listen to me, slide your finger under the cord without stretching it tight, and carefully pull it over the baby’s head,” Lewis said on the 911 call.

Nova Rose was detangled and eventually made it safely to the hospital.

“He did all the work; I just guided him there,” Lewis said.

Carter said he was determined to meet the man on the other side of the line, and he tracked down Lewis on Facebook.

The entire family met their adopted uncle, with Carter giving Lewis a proper thank you.

“Yeah, he’ll be getting birthday pictures all the time. I don’t mind sharing my Nova with him; I really don’t. That’s her hero,” Carter said.

Lewis’ manager said he could not be more proud of him and believes the recording will likely be used as a training tool in the future.

Copyright 2022 Spectrum News via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Kulbel gets emotional over auctioning off his Hot Wheels collection of nearly 15,000
An emotional send off to 25 years of collecting 15,000 Hot Wheels
The regional recovery and landfill facility Received an unprecedented amount of trash. 7.4...
Rapid City Landfill received an unprecedented amount of trash and need the publics help to reduce it
A big dust cloud out by Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Photo courtesy of Kayla Hoffman)
State of emergency declared after massive storm tears through South Dakota
The Black Hills Industrial Center will be the largest industrial center in Rapid City's history.
Black Hills Industrial Center TIF moving to city council
Cloud of dust blows into Vermillion area during May 12 storm.
Gov. Noem confirms fatality due to Thursday’s storm

Latest News

The last couple of years have been stressful for farmers and ranchers as the Black Hills went...
Pactola Reservoir shows promising signs amidst two-year drought in the Black Hills
Officials are expecting a big turnout, with lots of additional attractions for those wanting to...
Ellsworth AFB making final preparations for Air Show
The pilots spoke with the middle schoolers about their experiences in the Blue Angels, and the...
Blue Angels pilots visit Douglas High School
FILE - Former national security adviser Robert C. McFarlane gestures while testifying before...
Former national security adviser Robert McFarlane dies at 84