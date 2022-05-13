Advertisement

Ellsworth AFB making final preparations for Air Show

Officials are expecting a big turnout, with lots of additional attractions for those wanting to...
Officials are expecting a big turnout, with lots of additional attractions for those wanting to take in the action.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - Crews at Ellsworth Air Force Base are putting the final touches on the first air show hosted at the base in seven years.

Officials are expecting a big turnout, with lots of additional attractions for those wanting to take in the action.

The sounds of B-1 bombers taking off marked the final day of preparation before the Ellsworth Air Force Base Air Show kicks off Saturday. The Blue Angels Squadron is headlining the event, to mark the 80th anniversary of the base.

Air Show Director Lieutenant Tony Nishimura says the aircraft are the highlight of the event, but that’s not all to see.

“We have Army, Air Force, Marines, and Navy all represented here,” Nishimura said. “People can go into the STEM displays, there’s going to be things that interest everybody.”

Between a seven-year gap since the last show, and a global pandemic that’s winding down, Air show officials, and pilots are ready to interact with people who are eager to celebrate the milestones at Ellsworth.

Colonel Joseph Sheffield, commander of the 28th Bomb Wing, is grateful for the strong relationship between the base, and the people of the Black Hills.

“This is home for us,” Sheffield said. “We live in the Black Hills, and we appreciate the support we normally get. So, we’re trying to give back, and say, ‘this is what we do.’ We hope that this will strengthen our relationships we already have.”

In addition to it being the 80th anniversary of the base, the Air Force is celebrating it’s 75th birthday this year.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Kulbel gets emotional over auctioning off his Hot Wheels collection of nearly 15,000
An emotional send off to 25 years of collecting 15,000 Hot Wheels
The regional recovery and landfill facility Received an unprecedented amount of trash. 7.4...
Rapid City Landfill received an unprecedented amount of trash and need the publics help to reduce it
A big dust cloud out by Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Photo courtesy of Kayla Hoffman)
State of emergency declared after massive storm tears through South Dakota
The Black Hills Industrial Center will be the largest industrial center in Rapid City's history.
Black Hills Industrial Center TIF moving to city council
Cloud of dust blows into Vermillion area during May 12 storm.
Gov. Noem confirms fatality due to Thursday’s storm

Latest News

The last couple of years have been stressful for farmers and ranchers as the Black Hills went...
Pactola Reservoir shows promising signs amidst two-year drought in the Black Hills
The pilots spoke with the middle schoolers about their experiences in the Blue Angels, and the...
Blue Angels pilots visit Douglas High School
Chance of storms next week
Very Nice by the End of the Weekend
Great Plains Tribal Health board to address behavioral health with $4.5 million grant