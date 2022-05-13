Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Broccoli Grape Salad

The news at noon, on KOTA Territory TV.
By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - No matter when you serve this, it seems to fit.

Mix together 4 cups of chopped broccoli florets, cut small with a cup of halved seedless red grapes. Add a quarter cup of diced red onion. In a separate small bowl combine a cup of mayonnaise with 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar (do use this vinegar - can find in most grocery stores). Toss with vegetables; cover and refrigerate an hour or so. When ready to serve, add 8 slices of cooked, crisp bacon that have been crumbled and a quarter cup of chopped pecans or walnuts.

