Cooking with Eric - Broccoli Grape Salad

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - No matter when you serve this, it seems to fit.

Mix together 4 cups of chopped broccoli florets, cut small with a cup of halved seedless red grapes. Add a quarter cup of diced red onion. In a separate small bowl combine a cup of mayonnaise with 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar (do use this vinegar - can find in most grocery stores). Toss with vegetables; cover and refrigerate an hour or so. When ready to serve, add 8 slices of cooked, crisp bacon that have been crumbled and a quarter cup of chopped pecans or walnuts.

