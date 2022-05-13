Advertisement

Breezy and mild today; Warmer over the Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The low pressure area that brought the rain yesterday has moved north. Gusty west winds will blow on the south side of the low, especially into northwest South Dakota where a High Wind Warning is in effect. The atmosphere is a bit unstable, so isolated afternoon thundershowers will be possible, mainly north of I-90.

Another weak disturbance will move through the area tomorrow night. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Otherwise, expect a very pleasant weekend with warming temperatures by Sunday.

Next week, there will be several chances for afternoon and evening storms Tuesday through Thursday, with perhaps a very active, stormy pattern evolving by the following weekend. Stay tuned!

