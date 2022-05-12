Advertisement

Windy with a Few Showers Today; Nice Weather this Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A storm system that brought the locally severe thunderstorms last night is moving away. But there will still be a chance of showers today - mainly from northeast Wyoming through northwest South Dakota.

Unstable air remains if place Friday. A few showers will be possible in the afternoon.

Right now, the weekend looks dry and mild, but an isolated thundershower will be possible in northwest South Dakota Saturday evening.

The next chance of rain arrives Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

