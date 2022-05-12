Advertisement

U.S food prices having an impact on a food pantry In Rapid city

How Feeding South Dakota are combating rising food prices
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Bryan Womack
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Food prices across the United States are rising at historic rates making it harder for places like Feeding South Dakota to help families in need.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says food-at-home prices are expected to increase between five and six percent this year.

Sean Burke, Development associate for feeding South Dakota says the recent spike in gas prices and transportation has had an impact on them reaching full inventory.

He states “Transportation has almost doubled in some cases, so getting the food here whether we are picking up the full costs of transporting load or a surcharge. Those have all increased tremendously. Which has a lot to do with the availability of truckers, availability of trucks, change in logistics fuel expenses, so it is quite a snowball effect.”

Triple A list is the average price for diesel at five dollars and fifty-five cents, which is up to two dollars from last year. Transportation costs have now hit home as empty rows lie untouched in the warehouse, which is something that Burke says he has never seen before.

Burke states “At a point now where we are getting food in, repackaging it, and getting food out, so what used to be a lot fuller rack in terms of our...maybe a couple of weeks’ worth of supply we are now down to. We are kind of getting it in, moving it out, getting it in, moving it out.”

A trend that does not seem to be going away...anytime soon.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District prepares for the upcoming school year
Controversy at Lead-Deadwood High School surrounds a potential new policy
The regional recovery and landfill facility Received an unprecedented amount of trash. 7.4...
Rapid City Landfill received an unprecedented amount of trash and need the publics help to reduce it
Stolen cars and guns were recovered by Meade County deputies Tuesday.
2 juveniles arrested following rash of car thefts, burglaries
Dan Kulbel gets emotional over auctioning off his Hot Wheels collection of nearly 15,000
An emotional send off to 25 years of collecting 15,000 Hot Wheels
An F-16 jet experienced some sort of issue landing at the Sioux Falls airfield on May 11, 2022.
F-16 overshoots runway in Sioux Falls

Latest News

One community helping another community in the most unusual way. Twelve women at Blessed...
How twelve ladies are using fabric to show Ukrainian kids love
Frank Zastoupil, Blue Angels
Blue Angels, what it takes to pilot and manage an aircraft that can reach speeds of 1,190 MPH
City officials are putting the finishing touches on plans to commemorate the 50th anniversary,...
Rapid City officials announce events to commemorate 50th anniversary of 1972 flood
The 80th Anniversary of the Doolittle Raid celebration, with Northrop Grumman in attendance.
Northrop Grumman making itself a part of the communities