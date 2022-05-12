Advertisement

Understanding housing in Rapid City

A street of newly built houses in Rapid City amid a survey to better understand housing in...
A street of newly built houses in Rapid City amid a survey to better understand housing in Rapid City.(KOTA)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Housing in Rapid City is a high priority for Elevate Rapid City. They are heading a housing survey to better understand the wants and needs of homeowners, businesses, and potential businesses and homeowners in the area.

The last survey was conducted in 2018 and has since been outdated due to regional growth as well as the potential growth for the area. The main purpose of the housing study is to understand market gaps in the community and determine strategies to meet the needs and find what people want for their homes, says a housing expert at Elevate. As the area grows, they hope to find out where people want to live, and what they are looking for in homes and present valuable information to local governments as well as developers.

“Housing you know is the basis of economic development. Without housing, you can’t have, people won’t move here, people can’t move here, people can’t find jobs, jobs can’t expand, or employers can’t expand, because they don’t have places for their employees to live,” said Laura Johnson, Housing Coordinator at Elevate Rapid City.

Elevate Rapid City, Black Hills Area Community Foundation, City of Rapid City, and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation have partnered together for the housing survey. Johns said they can’t wait to get the data back to dive in and understand what people want for the area.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District prepares for the upcoming school year
Controversy at Lead-Deadwood High School surrounds a potential new policy
The regional recovery and landfill facility Received an unprecedented amount of trash. 7.4...
Rapid City Landfill received an unprecedented amount of trash and need the publics help to reduce it
Stolen cars and guns were recovered by Meade County deputies Tuesday.
2 juveniles arrested following rash of car thefts, burglaries
An F-16 jet experienced some sort of issue landing at the Sioux Falls airfield on May 11, 2022.
F-16 overshoots runway in Sioux Falls
The Black Hills Industrial Center will be the largest industrial center in Rapid City's history.
Black Hills Industrial Center TIF moving to city council

Latest News

City officials are putting the finishing touches on plans to commemorate the 50th anniversary,...
Rapid City officials announce events to commemorate 50th anniversary of 1972 flood
The 80th Anniversary of the Doolittle Raid celebration, with Northrop Grumman in attendance.
Northrop Grumman making itself apart of the communities
A mail box on the side of a house, ahead of a hopeful weekend.
Leave your food out for Feeding South Dakota
Storms next week
Rain Clearing Out