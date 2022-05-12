Summer events in Deadwood? Outlaw square summer concert series and more
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over 35 different bands are playing at Deadwood’s Outlaw Square in the summer of 2022 and most shows are free to the public.
Only 8 of the concerts are ticketed events hosted by Deadwood Live shows and produced by Oswald Entertainment group.
Free Deadwood summer events:
Mondays: family movie nights
Tuesday: Deadwood history family fun night
Wednesday: Deadwood summer concert series
Thursday: Presentation Thursdays
For a complete list of concerts and events go to https://www.outlawsquare.com/summer-concert-series/
