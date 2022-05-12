Summer events in Deadwood? Outlaw square summer concert series and more

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over 35 different bands are playing at Deadwood’s Outlaw Square in the summer of 2022 and most shows are free to the public.

Only 8 of the concerts are ticketed events hosted by Deadwood Live shows and produced by Oswald Entertainment group.

Free Deadwood summer events:

Mondays: family movie nights

Tuesday: Deadwood history family fun night

Wednesday: Deadwood summer concert series

Thursday: Presentation Thursdays

For a complete list of concerts and events go to https://www.outlawsquare.com/summer-concert-series/

