Strider Founder set to be inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City’s local businessman, Ryan McFarland will be inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in Chamberlain/Oacoma, SD as part of the 2021 class. McFarland has been recognized by the South Dakota hall of fame as a “successful inventor” and has given back to the community through the Strider Rider Fund.

The ceremony is taking place on May 20th and 21st https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-honors-ceremony-anniversary-reunion-tickets-275917405387

Strider Bikes: https://striderbikes.com/

