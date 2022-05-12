Advertisement

Strider Founder set to be inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame

CEO Ryan McFarland reflects on the success of the Strider bikes foundation
By Natalie Cruz
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City’s local businessman, Ryan McFarland will be inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in Chamberlain/Oacoma, SD as part of the 2021 class. McFarland has been recognized by the South Dakota hall of fame as a “successful inventor” and has given back to the community through the Strider Rider Fund.

The ceremony is taking place on May 20th and 21st https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-honors-ceremony-anniversary-reunion-tickets-275917405387

Strider Bikes: https://striderbikes.com/

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District prepares for the upcoming school year
Controversy at Lead-Deadwood High School surrounds a potential new policy
Stolen cars and guns were recovered by Meade County deputies Tuesday.
2 juveniles arrested following rash of car thefts, burglaries
The regional recovery and landfill facility Received an unprecedented amount of trash. 7.4...
Rapid City Landfill received an unprecedented amount of trash and need the publics help to reduce it
An F-16 jet experienced some sort of issue landing at the Sioux Falls airfield on May 11, 2022.
F-16 overshoots runway in Sioux Falls
Eugene Martin
Sioux Falls man charged with kidnapping 11-year-old girl

Latest News

Deadwood has a variety of events planned for the summer of 2022
Summer events in Deadwood? Outlaw square summer concert series and more
Scholarship
Central Senior Receives First Ever Jamie Zepp Memorial Scholarship
Black Hills Community Theatre presents their 54th Mainstage Season with 33 Variations b
Black Hills Community Theatre Presents " 33 Variations ”
All donations help the local food bank - Feeding South Dakota
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive