Rush stays alive with 3-0 victory

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush avoided elimination with a 3-0 victory against Utah in game five of their best of seven second round playoff series Wednesday night. Gabriel Chabot scored a pair of goals for Rapid City. Alec Butcher also scored and Lukas Parik stopped all 43 shots he faced in route to recording the shutout. The Grizzlies lead the series 3-2 with the teams headed to Utah for game six and possibly seven next Monday and Tuesday.

