Advertisement

Leave your food out for Feeding South Dakota

A mail box on the side of a house, ahead of a hopeful weekend.
A mail box on the side of a house, ahead of a hopeful weekend.(KOTA)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - May 12 will big day for the National Association of Letter Carriers. The association will be holding The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the nation’s largest one-day food drive.

For the first time in two years, the event will be held in person. This year’s 35,000-pound goal will be donated to Feeding South Dakota. Since the beginning of the food drive 30 years ago, the National Association of Letter Carriers has collected 1.82 billion pounds of food nationwide. To donate your food, leave non-perishable food items next to your mailbox and letter carriers will collect the food on May 12. The association suggests leaving the food in a sturdy bag.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District prepares for the upcoming school year
Controversy at Lead-Deadwood High School surrounds a potential new policy
The regional recovery and landfill facility Received an unprecedented amount of trash. 7.4...
Rapid City Landfill received an unprecedented amount of trash and need the publics help to reduce it
Stolen cars and guns were recovered by Meade County deputies Tuesday.
2 juveniles arrested following rash of car thefts, burglaries
An F-16 jet experienced some sort of issue landing at the Sioux Falls airfield on May 11, 2022.
F-16 overshoots runway in Sioux Falls
The Black Hills Industrial Center will be the largest industrial center in Rapid City's history.
Black Hills Industrial Center TIF moving to city council

Latest News

City officials are putting the finishing touches on plans to commemorate the 50th anniversary,...
Rapid City officials announce events to commemorate 50th anniversary of 1972 flood
The 80th Anniversary of the Doolittle Raid celebration, with Northrop Grumman in attendance.
Northrop Grumman making itself apart of the communities
A street of newly built houses in Rapid City amid a survey to better understand housing in...
Understanding housing in Rapid City
Storms next week
Rain Clearing Out