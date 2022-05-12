COVID-19 numbers rise again in South Dakota

Last Friday, Monument Health celebrated having no COVID-19 patients in their system for the first time since the start of the pandemic. They knew that wouldn’t be permanent. This week, the South Dakota Department of Health says there are now six COVID patients in Monument Hospital Rapid City, one in the ICU.

South Dakota is reporting a total of 453 new cases this week. 63 of those are from Pennington County, with 16 each in Lawrence and Oglala Lakota Counties and 15 in Meade County. The number of active cases in the state goes up by another 288 this week, to 1,054, going over 1,000 for the first time since the end of March. The number of hospitalized COVID patients is up eight this week to 33. There are two more deaths in this week’s report. Wyoming says they have a total of 286 new cases this week, reporting their numbers on Tuesday. There were 22 new cases in Sheridan County and 14 in Campbell County. Wyoming’s tally of lab-confirmed active cases is up 35 to 117, while the number of COVID patients in the hospital there drops down to just four statewide. There are three more deaths in this week’s report, one from Crook County.