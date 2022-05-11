What’s that buzz? A lot of ‘birds’ this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If jets screaming overhead bother you, brace yourself now through Sunday.

According to a release from Ellsworth Air Force Base, people living on the base and in surrounding communities will hear more noise due to preparations for and activities during the Air and Space Show.

Saturday, the gates open at 9 a.m. with the show officially starting at 11:30 a.m. While there will be flyovers throughout the day, the showcase event is a 3:15 p.m. demonstration by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Sunday, the Blue Angels demonstration starts at 3:10 p.m.

You can get a complete schedule of the two-day event at this link.

