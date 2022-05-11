Advertisement

What’s that buzz? A lot of ‘birds’ this weekend

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team Blue Angels perform aerobatic maneuvers for spectators...
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team Blue Angels perform aerobatic maneuvers for spectators at the 2017 Barksdale Air Force Base air show, May 7. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)(Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton | 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs)
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If jets screaming overhead bother you, brace yourself now through Sunday.

According to a release from Ellsworth Air Force Base, people living on the base and in surrounding communities will hear more noise due to preparations for and activities during the Air and Space Show.

Saturday, the gates open at 9 a.m. with the show officially starting at 11:30 a.m. While there will be flyovers throughout the day, the showcase event is a 3:15 p.m. demonstration by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Sunday, the Blue Angels demonstration starts at 3:10 p.m.

You can get a complete schedule of the two-day event at this link.

