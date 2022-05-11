Advertisement

US identifies Native American boarding schools, burial sites

A new Federal study shows that more than 50 burial sites linked to boarding schools
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(AP) -FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - The U.S. Interior Department is expected to release a report Wednesday that it says will begin to uncover the truth about the federal government’s past oversight of Native American boarding schools.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an initiative last June to investigate the troubled legacy of the schools. Indigenous children were taken from their communities for decades and forced into schools that sought to strip them of their language and culture.

Churches also led some of the schools, backed by U.S. laws and policies. Later this week, a congressional subcommittee will hear testimony on a bill to establish a truth and healing commission.

