Rapid City Regional Airport presents a infrastructure expansion plan for the airport.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Rapid City is one of the fastest growing cities in the Midwest, and the demand for expanded air travel options has become a topic of discussion. Rapid City Regional Airport officials presented their airport infrastructure plan for the future to City Council on Tuesday.

The expansion plan calls for adding more airline companies and replacing the fifty-seater planes with larger planes. The nationwide pilot shortage was also brought up as a concern, but airport executive director Patrick Dame says the airport’s re-design will be most important in changing the airport’s efficiency going forward.

Patrick Dame, Executive Director of rapid City Regional Airport says the most important part of the expansion plan is to keep city council informed on their goals.

Dame states “The biggest part of the presentation today was to..you know..the airport board has been working through trying to get a feel on the expansion needs of the airport. We have moved into the design aspect of it, but as part of the first phase of the design or the first micro phase of the design we are taking a step back and looking at the change in numbers and the growth and the needs going forward.”

He says that airport traffic has recovered since the onset pandemic and the expansion plan is focused on the next twenty years.

