Advertisement

Rapid City Landfill received an unprecedented amount of trash and need the publics help to reduce it

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Bryan Womack
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -In just five days more than 3,700 tons of trash were collected by residents and one-hundred sixty volunteers during April’s city-wide clean-up week.

Lines of vehicles dropped off loads at the Rapid City Landfill stretching out to the highway all totaling up to 7.4 million pounds of household and community trash items.

Landfill outreach coordinator Ria Harper says that cars were wrapped around the facility waiting to unload trash.

She states “So last year we were open Monday through Saturday...this year we are open Monday through Friday, and we had an increase of about five to six hundred vehicles so, the lines were on the highway all day it was crazy.”

Harper says the major reason that so many people came out to drop trash off was because of spring cleaning and it was free.

She states “I think it’s the time of season too, so its spring everyone is getting in their houses, their garages...they are cleaning. They just want everything gone; it been stacked there since winter.”

Most of the trash collected goes into a grinder which is used to break down larger pieces to create a more compact airspace in the landfill

Harper says education is key to reducing how much trash goes into the landfill.

Harper states “We want to try and get people to start reducing how much they could buy or use. Making sure you use a reusable water bottle. Reduce, reuse, recycle...reuse as much as you can. Bottles, you know glass jars. The less we use the less we will have to put up there or recycle.”

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced for manslaughter
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

Final design plans for the new skatepark set for construction in Lead, SD.
Lead’s skatepark scene soon to get a major face lift
Rescue teams practice rope rescue at Falling Rock outside of Rapid City.
The Black Hills: beautiful and dangerous
The Black Hills Industrial Center will be the largest industrial center in Rapid City's history.
Black Hills Industrial Center TIF moving to city council
A line of parking spots filled with cars in Downtown Rapid City.
Downtown Rapid City parking: staying ahead of game