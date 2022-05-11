Partly Cloudy Today; Showers and Thunderstorms Tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A few isolated thunderstorms are likely over the eastern plains of KOTA Territory this morning. The rest of us will see clouds this morning but more sunshine this afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive tonight and Thursday. One or two of the storms could be strong, mainly over northwest South Dakota and northeast Wyoming.

Clouds and showers will clear from south to north on Thursday, but linger in Wyoming and northwest South Dakota. Another disturbance my bring isolated showers and thundershowers on Friday, then dry weather is expected this weekend into Monday.

