Noem’s appeal of abortion pills order put on hold

Mail-order abortion pill
Mail-order abortion pill(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A federal appeals court has ordered that a case between Planned Parenthood and the state of South Dakota be put on hold until the U.S. Supreme Court issues a decision in a separate case that could overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

The South Dakota lawsuit is over a rule pushed by Republican Gov. Kristi Noem that would require abortion-seekers to make three separate visits to a doctor to take abortion pills.

Planned Parenthood asserted that the rule would have ended its ability to provide medicine-induced abortions. However, South Dakota is one of 13 states with a trigger law that would ban abortions altogether if Roe is overturned.

