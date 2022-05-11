How one local High School gave incentives for juniors with improved test scores

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -There is nothing like being rewarded for doing well in school, especially when it comes from school leaders in the form of food trucks.

Juniors at Douglas High School received a sweet and savory treat Tuesday for scoring higher on their state assessment scores in English, math, and science...than compared to their eighth-grade scores.

Each lunch break, students lined up to receive their food before returning to their classrooms.

Douglas High School principal Duane Wince says the food truck event was created to celebrate juniors that have shown improvements in their academics ... especially after being home for two years.

Duane Wince, Principal at Douglas Highschool said that rewarding students for their academics are not the “end all,” but shows them that school administrators care about their success.

Wince states “We are here today to celebrate our student’s success on the smarter balance assessment. We went back to when they previously tested in eighth grade. They got a score of one, two, three or four and we compared this year’s test to that test, and everybody that remained the same level or improved their levels or improved their scores...got a free lunch today. We know it is not the end of all motivation, we just felt like putting that out there and rewarding those students who really work hard at their academics.”

Wince says that the feedback has been positive and hopes to bring the food truck event back next year for the next group of juniors.

