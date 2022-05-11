Downtown Rapid City parking: staying ahead of game

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Downtown Rapid City parking is preparing for a change. As one parking study and plan are finished, it is now time to look to the next. The city plans on pursuing another parking study next fiscal year.

Currently, the parking operations for the city are moving people who have leased parking in the future site of the Block 5 development. No new parking spots will be added downtown, instead, they will be absorbed into available parking spots, including other lots and street parking. The parking operations manager said they are increasing efficiency until a new parking study is conducted to supply insight for future changes.

“Well, basically the parking study just lets us know what our next steps forward should be. So, it’s industry experts, people who have done this in other cities and, you know, in other places. Looking at our city and saying okay here is the direction that you need to take things,” said Parking Operations Manager, Anna Gilligan about parking studies.

In the downtown area, there are around 2000 parking spots and the city council says that they are ready to stay ahead of the parking needs.

