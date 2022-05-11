Chance of Storms Overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Storms will form after midnight and impact northern counties and far northeastern Wyoming. Some of the storms may contain strong winds and minor hail. Rapid City, the Black Hills, and areas to the south and east will likely not get any rain overnight, but it still is definitely possible. By the time we get past sunrise tomorrow morning, the severe weather threat will likely have ended, but we will still see moderate to heavy rain for northern counties and moderate rain elsewhere. Most of that rain will clear out by sunset tomorrow, but then we may see some more scattered showers on Friday.

