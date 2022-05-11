Advertisement

Black Hills Industrial Center TIF moving to city council

The Black Hills Industrial Center will be the largest industrial center in Rapid City's history.
The Black Hills Industrial Center will be the largest industrial center in Rapid City's history.(KOTA)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dream Design International Inc. hopes to break ground on the Black Hills Industrial Center in about a month, and they are one step closer to securing the Tax Increment Financing (TIF).

At the Legal and Finance Committee meeting on May 11, the committee agreed to move the TIF to the City Council for its final approval on May 16. The industrial center will be along Old Folsom Road near Highway 79 and totaling around 600 acres. The Black Hills Industrial Center will be completed in three separate phases, with the first phase breaking ground and building the battery technology company Aesir. The financing has been approved by the TIF committee, planning committee, and now the legal and finance committee.

