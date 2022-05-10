Advertisement

How the brave act of one Pennington County Sheriff Deputy saved the lives of a Rapid City family

By Bryan Womack
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Deputy Thomas Mossman was awarded the Medal of Distinguished Service for his response to a fire that took place on the one-thousand block of Pennington Street.

When he approached the front door, he was told that one child was still left in the house so, He quickly ran into the house and safely carried the child outside to his family.

Alonna Fletcher, the mother of the child saved attended the ceremony Monday and credits Mossman for being at the right place at the right time.

Fletcher states “Right when we were standing outside realizing that we were inside of the house, and we thought for a split second that we were going to have to know that our son that we were getting ready to adopt was going to burn alive inside of our home. But that god at the right time sent Deputy Mossman to pull up to our house and at the right time said no I will go in and save your son, tell me where he is, and we pointed to the exact room, and we went in and got him.”

She says her whole family is safe thanks to the deputy’s actions and as for Mossman, he said he was just doing his job.

Mossman states “This is the first time I have seen the family since the fire, and it is good to see them and see that they are doing well. I honestly was not really thinking, my instincts and training just took over, and, in my gut, I knew what I had to do, and it was instinctual to go in there and help people.”

Fletcher is moving her family into a new home soon and warns other homeowners to regularly check their policies to make sure everything is covered ... but says that most importantly ... her family is all safe and healthy.

