Advertisement

FDA may move up timeline for young children’s COVID-19 vaccine

Children younger than 5 could soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Children younger than 5 could soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.(MGN Online / SELF Magazine / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Children younger than 5 could soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA said the authorization could come before the target of late June.

A spokesperson said the process has taken longer than some expected because it’s a “complex submission” compared to others, including a unique trial period when multiple variants were in circulation.

And because it’s for small children, he said they are under a strong microscope.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only about 35% of children 5 to 11 who are eligible have gotten vaccinated.

The antiviral drug, Remdesivir, can now be given to children as young as 28 days. (CNN, PFIZER)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced for manslaughter
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Odesa, the vital Black Sea port, has increasingly been bombarded in recent days. Ukrainian...
Russia pounds Ukraine’s vital port of Odesa, Mariupol plant
Police described the 2-year-old boy's injuries as “severe lacerations to lower extremities,...
Toddler injured when father accidentally backs mower over him
Investigators looking into the incident say all the information points to it having been a...
Father accidentally backed over toddler with lawnmower, police say