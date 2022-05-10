Advertisement

Don’t forget about your pet and livestock needs heading into fire season

Dog
Dog(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 10, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As we head into fire season here in the Hills, Pennington County Fire would to let people know it’s a good time to be thinking about what to do for yourself in the event of a wildfire as well as for your pets and livestock.

They say making an evacuation kit for your pet is a good place to start.

Included in the kit should be things like up-to-date vaccination records and medical information.

If your pet is on medication, Pennington County Fire says to keep some of them in the kit.

Lists of phone numbers and photos with your pet can also help identify you as an animal’s owner, and make sure there’s a way to get them back into your care.

Jerome Harvey, Pennington County Fire Administrator, says oftentimes it’s not that people leave their pets behind, but that they’re not ready to care for them if they can’t return home.

”Generally,” Harvey says, “you’ll find that people will take the pet with them, but they’re not prepared to take them with them. If it’s a wildfire, make sure to get the pet inside as soon as possible. Take the time now to prepare. Not when the fire’s occurring. Take time now to put that kit together.”

When there’s signs of a wildfire, keeping pets close can be helpful. That way you don’t have to wrangle them up if an evacuation occurs.

Spare litter, food and water for your pet are also important things to keep in mind.

Knowing where to transfer livestock in the event of a wildfire is another good thing to plan for.

