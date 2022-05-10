Advertisement

Central Senior Receives First Ever Jamie Zepp Memorial Scholarship

Scholarship
Scholarship(Lindsey Burrell)
By Lindsey Burrell
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Central High School hosted their CHS Annual Honors Convocation Tonight.

During the ceremony, the first-ever Jamie Zepp Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Alison Kirsch.

Zepp, a graduate of Central High School himself passed away in March of 2020.

For those of you who don’t know, Jamie Zepp was the Sports Director for KEVN Black Hills FOX and worked in television for more than 20 years.

After leaving the Television, Zepp hiked the entire Appalachian Trail over a six-month span totaling over 2-thousand miles and wrote a book about his journey.

This scholarship was given in his honor from proceeds from his book to benefit a Rapid City Central High School Graduate.

In addition to the $4,000 scholarship, Kirsch received a copy of Zepp’s book presented by Alicia Garcia who read this quote from the book, “My hope is you find it in you to climb whatever mountain it may be, if for no other reason than to see what’s on the other side.”

For those wanting to donate to the memorial scholarship, you can donate via this link: https://www.bhacf.org/jamie-zepp-memorial-scholarship/

